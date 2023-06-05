Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AMXS Changes Command [Image 6 of 6]

    374 AMXS Changes Command

    JAPAN

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Michael Mauro, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Mauro assumed command of the 374 AMXS from Lt. Col. Robert Leidel. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    ceremony
    command
    leadership
    Change of Command
    374 AMXS

