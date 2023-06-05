374 AMXS Changes Command

Maj. Michael Mauro, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Mauro assumed command of the 374 AMXS from Lt. Col. Robert Leidel. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

