Lt. Col. Robert Leidel (left), former 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Maj. Michael Mauro (right), 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, look at one another during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:34 Photo ID: 7848332 VIRIN: 230608-F-JB191-1045 Resolution: 7618x4285 Size: 5.47 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374 AMXS Changes Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.