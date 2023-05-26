Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief pinning ceremony [Image 13 of 17]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief pinning ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Han Puyu 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230601-N-MU675-1039 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Dillon Gump, from Summerville, S.C., is pinned by his family during a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Han Puyu)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7834073
    VIRIN: 230601-N-MU675-1039
    Resolution: 5540x3693
    Size: 879.27 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief pinning ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Han Puyu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pinning ceremony
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72
    senior chief petty officer

