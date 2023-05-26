Abraham Lincoln hosts a health fair for Sailors

230601-N-PV539-1125 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), learn about animals from a park ranger during a health fair event held on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). The 2023 Health Fair and Fitness challenge event is focused on providing Sailors creative and accessible health education and resources to improve their general health knowledge. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)

