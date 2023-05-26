Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony

230601-N-CK999-1815 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), center, Capt. Patrick Baker, executive officer of Abraham Lincoln, right, and Command Master Chief Joel Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader of Abraham Lincoln, celebrate after a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

