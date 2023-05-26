Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony [Image 11 of 17]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230601-N-CK999-1815 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), center, Capt. Patrick Baker, executive officer of Abraham Lincoln, right, and Command Master Chief Joel Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader of Abraham Lincoln, celebrate after a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7834071
    VIRIN: 230601-N-CK999-1815
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 934.42 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Navy
    CVN 72
    Tried and True 72

