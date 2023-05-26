Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony

230601-N-CK999-1728 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Marc Guevarra, left, from Cavite, Republic of the Philippines, cuts a cake with Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Bryon Green, from Beaumont, Texas, during a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7834070
|VIRIN:
|230601-N-CK999-1728
|Resolution:
|5266x3511
|Size:
|854.78 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
