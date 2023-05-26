230601-N-CK999-1728 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Marc Guevarra, left, from Cavite, Republic of the Philippines, cuts a cake with Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Bryon Green, from Beaumont, Texas, during a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:10 Photo ID: 7834070 VIRIN: 230601-N-CK999-1728 Resolution: 5266x3511 Size: 854.78 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by SA Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.