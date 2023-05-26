Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a health fair for Sailors [Image 1 of 17]

    Abraham Lincoln hosts a health fair for Sailors

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    230601-N-PV539-1012 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Nicholas Scherette, from Sarasota, Fla., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), pets a therapy dog from Love on a Leash, a non-profit organization during a health fair event held on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7834061
    VIRIN: 230601-N-PV539-1012
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 996.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts a health fair for Sailors [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health Fair
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Love on a Leash

