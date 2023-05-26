Abraham Lincoln hosts a health fair for Sailors

230601-N-PV539-1012 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Nicholas Scherette, from Sarasota, Fla., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), pets a therapy dog from Love on a Leash, a non-profit organization during a health fair event held on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)

