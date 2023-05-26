230601-N-PV539-1098 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jasmine Grant, left, from Tulsa, Okla., participates in a game hosted by Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Mauricio Molinalopez, from Brooklyn, N.Y., the Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during a health fair event held on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). The 2023 Health Fair and Fitness challenge event is focused on providing Sailors creative and accessible health education and resources to improve their general health knowledge. Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 7834066 VIRIN: 230601-N-PV539-1098 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 902.38 KB Location: AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts health fair for Sailors [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.