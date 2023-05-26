Abraham Lincoln hosts senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony

230601-N-CK999-1757 SAN DIEGO (June 1, 2023) Sailors pose for a photo during a senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christian Kibler)

