Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mission, New Equipment [Image 9 of 13]

    New Mission, New Equipment

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vereniki Leweniqila, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron F-35 sustainment center non-commissioned officer in-charge, removes side paneling of crate during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The equipment accountability element of the 325th LRS must process and verify all F-35 equipment documents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7830315
    VIRIN: 230515-F-BE826-1120
    Resolution: 7852x4995
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment
    New Mission, New Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Equipment
    Mission
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lighting II
    95th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT