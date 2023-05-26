New Mission, New Equipment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vereniki Leweniqila, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron F-35 sustainment center non-commissioned officer in-charge, removes side paneling of crate during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The equipment accountability element of the 325th LRS must process and verify all F-35 equipment documents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

