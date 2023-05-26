Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mission, New Equipment [Image 12 of 13]

    New Mission, New Equipment

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Brennon Johnson, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element journeyman, looks over F-35A Lightning II support equipment documents during the arrival of equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The 95th Fighter Generation Squadron received new maintenance equipment in preparation for the new F-35s expected to arrive to Tyndall August, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7830318
    VIRIN: 230516-F-BE826-1006
    Resolution: 7440x5504
    Size: 25.29 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Equipment
    Mission
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lighting II
    95th FGS

