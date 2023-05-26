U.S. Airman 1st Class Brennon Johnson, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron equipment accountability element journeyman, looks over F-35A Lightning II support equipment documents during the arrival of equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The 95th Fighter Generation Squadron received new maintenance equipment in preparation for the new F-35s expected to arrive to Tyndall August, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:21 Photo ID: 7830318 VIRIN: 230516-F-BE826-1006 Resolution: 7440x5504 Size: 25.29 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.