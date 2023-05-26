New Mission, New Equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Ewing, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parcel journeyman, removes the top of a crate during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. An estimated 80 members from different squadrons and duty stations assisted with the delivery of over 1,000 pieces of new equipment in preparation for the new F-35 Lightning II mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

