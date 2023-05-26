Members of Team Tyndall dispose of crate materials during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The 95th Fighter Generation Squadron received new maintenance equipment in preparation for the new F-35s expected to arrive to Tyndall August, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7830319
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-BE826-1101
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.4 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS
