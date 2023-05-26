Members of Team Tyndall dispose of crate materials during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The 95th Fighter Generation Squadron received new maintenance equipment in preparation for the new F-35s expected to arrive to Tyndall August, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:21 Photo ID: 7830319 VIRIN: 230515-F-BE826-1101 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.4 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.