U.S. Airman 1st Class Easton Seger, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron transportation management office inbound cargo operator, inputs F-35A Lightning II support equipment into a processing system during the arrival of equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. During the delivery, the F-35 support equipment was uncrated, inspected and logged into the autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) for accountability and tracking purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7830312
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-BE826-1073
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.17 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
