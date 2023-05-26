U.S. Airman 1st Class Easton Seger, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron transportation management office inbound cargo operator, inputs F-35A Lightning II support equipment into a processing system during the arrival of equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. During the delivery, the F-35 support equipment was uncrated, inspected and logged into the autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) for accountability and tracking purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:21 Photo ID: 7830312 VIRIN: 230515-F-BE826-1073 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mission, New Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.