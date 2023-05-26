New Mission, New Equipment

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 325th Fighter Wing has begun the process of acquiring new aerospace ground equipment in preparation for the incoming F-35A Lightning II mission.



With new equipment ready to go, the 95th Fighter Generation Squadron will continue the checkertail legacy of projecting unrivaled combat airpower with new F-35s expected to arrive August 2023.



“Since the end of April, we’ve been receiving cargo and stockpiling them,” said Tech. Sgt. Vereniki Leweniqila, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron F-35 sustainment center non-commissioned officer in-charge. “Now we have begun the process of uncrating and inducting all the equipment to be prepared for the 95th FGS.”



During the induction process, the F-35 support equipment is uncrated, inspected and logged into the autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) for accountability and tracking purposes.



Airman 1st Class Brennon Johnson, 325th LRS equipment accountability element journeyman, explained that due to the quantity of new equipment, members must check the paperwork to verify all equipment is correctly labeled. For the equipment accountability element of the 325th LRS, this means opening and managing all new accounts.



Throughout the week, an estimated 80 members from the 325 LRS, 325th Maintenance Squadron, 95th FGS as well as the 187th LRS and 301st LRS introduced over 1,000 pieces of new AGE equipment in preparation for Tyndall’s new combat coded mission.



Leweniqila explained that members of the 325th LRS went to observe the process of Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing and their induction of F-35 equipment in March 2023. This provided Airmen the hands-on experience they needed for Tyndall’s implementation.



“With experience under our belt, we then came back to Tyndall and began planning for our induction process,” said Leweniqila.



Additionally, Lockheed Martin representatives monitored and assisted in making sure all the assets were admitted correctly into the system and properly delivered to Tyndall. Every installation that has F-35s has representatives to ensure the ALIS program is operating the way it should be.



The F-35A Lightning II is a centerpiece of 21st century global security with next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability. The induction of this equipment is only the beginning of a new generation of combat air power. The unrivaled capabilities will further shift Tyndall as the “Installation of the Future” ready to project unrivaled combat airpower.

