New Mission, New Equipment

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vereniki Leweniqila, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron F-35 sustainment center non-commissioned officer in-charge, removes tools from a tool case during the arrival of F-35A Lightning II support equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. The equipment accountability element of the 325th LRS must process and verify all F-35 equipment documents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
05.15.2023
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
