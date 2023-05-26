230601-N-UF592-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2023) Sailors move cargo in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7829409 VIRIN: 230601-N-UF592-1045 Resolution: 4851x3465 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.