USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea

230601-N-UF592-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Damian Irene, left, from Riverside, California, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lance Roland, from Chicago, move cargo in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA