    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230601-N-UF592-1069 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Damian Irene, left, from Riverside, California, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lance Roland, from Chicago, move cargo in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:36
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Tippecanoe
    (T-AO-199)

