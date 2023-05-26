Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230601-N-JO823-1225 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 1, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Trevor Bailey, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, prepares to chock and chain a helicopter on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 7829407
    VIRIN: 230601-N-JO823-1225
    Resolution: 2704x2084
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Flight deck operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT