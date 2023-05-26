USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote

230531-N-RQ159-2021 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Baker, from Florence, South Carolina, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Raven Kungo, from Las Vegas, replace an emergency stop switch for a plastic processor motor remote aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

