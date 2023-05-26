Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.30.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230531-N-RQ159-2007 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Baker, from Florence, South Carolina, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Raven Kungo, from Las Vegas, troubleshoot a plastic processor motor remote aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2014
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 7829402
    VIRIN: 230531-N-RQ159-2007
    Resolution: 2967x1973
    Size: 579.63 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    electrical
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    troubleshoot
    Electrician’s Mate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT