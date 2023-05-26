230531-N-RQ159-2007 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Baker, from Florence, South Carolina, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Raven Kungo, from Las Vegas, troubleshoot a plastic processor motor remote aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2014 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7829402 VIRIN: 230531-N-RQ159-2007 Resolution: 2967x1973 Size: 579.63 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.