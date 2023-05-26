USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot plastic processer remote

230531-N-RQ159-2020 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Raven Kungo, from Las Vegas, replaces an emergency stop switch for a plastic processor motor remote aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)
