    Sailor Observes Aircraft Taxing Across The Flight Deck [Image 20 of 21]

    Sailor Observes Aircraft Taxing Across The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230528-N-NX635-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor observes an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 11:51
    Photo ID: 7822647
    VIRIN: 230528-N-NX635-1063
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Observes Aircraft Taxing Across The Flight Deck [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck

