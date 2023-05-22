230528-N-NX635-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor observes an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7822647 VIRIN: 230528-N-NX635-1063 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 3.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Observes Aircraft Taxing Across The Flight Deck [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.