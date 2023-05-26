Sailor Directs Aircraft On The Flight Deck

230528-N-NX635-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.28.2023 by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon