230528-N-DU622-1057 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7822642 VIRIN: 230528-N-DU622-1057 Resolution: 4667x2416 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.