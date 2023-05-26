230528-N-NX635-1037 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7822641 VIRIN: 230528-N-NX635-1037 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Directs Aircraft On The Flight Deck [Image 21 of 21], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.