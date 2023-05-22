230528-N-DU622-1048 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7822639 VIRIN: 230528-N-DU622-1048 Resolution: 5117x2581 Size: 3.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.