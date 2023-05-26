Sailor Performs Maintenance

230528-N-MH015-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kirill Gamaley, from Temecula, Calif., installs a component on an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

