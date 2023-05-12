Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9]

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Thomas, 9th Security Forces Squadron installation security section chief, stretches after completing the police week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Over 30 Airmen participated in the ruck march to honor the sacrifices of security forces and office of special investigation members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7806955
    VIRIN: 230515-F-WC934-1451
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    police week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT