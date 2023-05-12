Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Travis Walker, 9th Security Forces Squadron logistics and resources NCO in charge, listens to U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, during the opening remarks for National Police Week on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Police week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy established Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of federal, state and municipal peace officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

