Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ricky Sizemore, 9th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, receives a name tag before a 9K ruck march in honor of National Police Week, on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Members who participated in the march carried name tags of 9 SFS defenders who lost their lives in the line of duty in honor of their memory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

