U.S. Air Force Capt. Ricky Sizemore, 9th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, receives a name tag before a 9K ruck march in honor of National Police Week, on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Members who participated in the march carried name tags of 9 SFS defenders who lost their lives in the line of duty in honor of their memory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
