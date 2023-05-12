Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Col. James Peterson, 9th Mission Support Group commander, runs past a T-38A Talon static display during the police week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 9K was chosen to represent fallen 9th Security Forces Squadron members, and allowed Beale members an opportunity to honor the memory of those defenders who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

