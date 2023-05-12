Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Martinez, 9th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, crosses a bridge during the National Police Week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Over 30 Airmen participated in the ruck march to honor the sacrifices of security forces and office of special investigation members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

