U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Martinez, 9th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, jogs during the National Police Week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Police week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy established Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of federal, state and municipal peace officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:06 Photo ID: 7806948 VIRIN: 230515-F-WC934-1106 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 1.49 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.