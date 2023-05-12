Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 4 of 9]

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Martinez, 9th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, jogs during the National Police Week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Police week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy established Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of federal, state and municipal peace officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    police week

