Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 7 of 9]

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Bronson, 9th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, crosses a bridge during the police week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 9K allowed participants to show support and remembrance for fallen defenders, and appreciation for those currently wearing the badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7806953
    VIRIN: 230515-F-WC934-1227
    Resolution: 7372x4917
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March
    Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    police week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT