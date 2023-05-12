U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Bronson, 9th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, crosses a bridge during the police week 9K ruck march on May 15, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The 9K allowed participants to show support and remembrance for fallen defenders, and appreciation for those currently wearing the badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:06 Photo ID: 7806953 VIRIN: 230515-F-WC934-1227 Resolution: 7372x4917 Size: 1.58 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale Airmen Begin Police Week with 9K Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.