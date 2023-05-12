Anchor chain onload

230515-N-ML799-1029 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jordan Lunnie, from Little Rock, Arkansas, assists in raising the anchor chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

