Anchor chain onload

230515-N-IL330-1520 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Seaman Etonia Malo, from Suva, Fiji, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) re-attaches a link to the anchor chain during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
05.15.2023
05.19.2023
|7805777
|230515-N-IL330-1520
|3648x5472
|857.06 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
