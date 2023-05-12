Anchor chain onload

230515-N-IL330-1096 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Seaman Etonia Malo, from Suva, Fiji, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) knocks the locking pin out of an anchor chain link during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

