Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchor Chain Onload [Image 10 of 11]

    Anchor Chain Onload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230515-N-IL330-1929 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Seaman Etonia Malo, from Suva, Fiji, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) knocks the locking pin out of an anchor chain link during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 08:52
    Photo ID: 7805779
    VIRIN: 230515-N-IL330-1929
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 941.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchor Chain Onload [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor Chain Onload
    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor Chain Onload
    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor chain onload
    Anchor Chain Onload
    Anchor Chain Onload
    Anchor Chain Onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT