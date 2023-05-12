Anchor chain onload

230515-N-ML799-1042 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ismael Ramirez, from San Diego, California, operates a windlass to raise the anchor chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
05.15.2023
05.19.2023
|7805773
|230515-N-ML799-1042
|5472x3648
|1.86 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
