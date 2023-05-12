Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchor chain onload [Image 5 of 11]

    Anchor chain onload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230515-N-ML799-1042 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ismael Ramirez, from San Diego, California, operates a windlass to raise the anchor chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    This work, Anchor chain onload [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

