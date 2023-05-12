Anchor chain onload

230515-N-IL330-1202 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) re-attach a link to the anchor chain during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023