Anchor chain onload

230515-N-ML799-1004 SAN DIEGO (May 15, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ismael Ramirez, from San Diego, California, operates a windlass to raise the anchor chain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability May 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

