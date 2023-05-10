Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 3 of 7]

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230427-N-EX134-1006 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander, is greeted by Capt. Matthew Kiser, USS Mount Whitney’s new commanding officer. Pickard and Kiser exchange a command coin for a Mount Whitney ball cap. This is Pickard’s first visit to Mount Whitney since Kiser’s change of command April 11.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 02:01
    VIRIN: 230427-N-EX134-1006
    Location: IT
    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #UnitedWeSail

