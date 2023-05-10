230427-N-EX134-1006 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander, is greeted by Capt. Matthew Kiser, USS Mount Whitney’s new commanding officer. Pickard and Kiser exchange a command coin for a Mount Whitney ball cap. This is Pickard’s first visit to Mount Whitney since Kiser’s change of command April 11.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7800873
|VIRIN:
|230427-N-EX134-1006
|Resolution:
|3171x3513
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY
