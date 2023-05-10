MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

230427-N-EX134-1006 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, MSCEURAF commodore/Task Force 63 commander, is greeted by Capt. Matthew Kiser, USS Mount Whitney’s new commanding officer. Pickard and Kiser exchange a command coin for a Mount Whitney ball cap. This is Pickard’s first visit to Mount Whitney since Kiser’s change of command April 11.

