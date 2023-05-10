230427-N-EX134-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, is operated by a combined/hybrid crew of Navy military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) who operate the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions, and are seen here bringing stores onto the ship.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 02:01 Photo ID: 7800874 VIRIN: 230427-N-EX134-1012 Resolution: 5144x3974 Size: 4.15 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.