    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 1 of 7]

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230427-N-EX134-1051 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, is operated by a combined/hybrid crew of Navy military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) who operate the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions, and are seen here bringing stores onto the ship.

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #UnitedWeSail

