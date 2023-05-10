MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230427-N-EX134-1013 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230427-N-EX134-1013 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27. From the left, Will Courtney, Mount Whitney’s civilian chief mate/officer in charge; Capt. Matthew Kiser, Mount Whitney’s commanding officer; Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Mount Whitney’s command master chief; and Capt. Pickard. see less | View Image Page

(GAETA, Italy) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27.



Mount Whitney, flagship for Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, is forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined/hybrid crew of U.S. Navy military members and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS).



Pickard’s visit follows the ship’s Change of Command on April 11 where Capt. Matthew Kiser assumed command following his tour as Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) executive officer.



Also new to the job is the civilian Chief Mate/Officer in Charge, Will Courtney, who described his position on the ship.



“My responsibilities include topside maintenance, power, housing services and all of the food services to include five messes or galleys when the ship is fully manned with staff personnel,” said Courtney. “Additionally, I am Deck’s department head.”



During the visit, Pickard held an “All Hands” with the CIVMARS to pass information, answer questions, and listen to concerns that will be handled locally or forwarded to MSC’s headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, for resolution.



Some of the issues raised involved travel, passports, accommodations while the ship is in a maintenance period, and living conditions aboard Mount Whitney. Pickard received a tour of some of the berthing spaces available to MSC personnel to better understand the CIVMARS concerns.



While having lunch on the ship, Pickard was informed that Mount Whitney had been selected as the winner in the hybrid category for MSC’s Captain David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award. Hybrid ships are those designated USS with a Navy captain and with CIVMARS operating the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions.



“This a fantastic opportunity to work hand and hand with Navy personnel,” said Courtney of his new position on Mount Whitney. “After all, it takes two sides to make a whole.”



Military Sealift Command operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests, and promote security and stability in Europe and Africa.