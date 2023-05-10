MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

230427-N-EX134-1011/12 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, is operated by a combined/hybrid crew of Navy military personnel and MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) who operate the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions, and are seen here working with the stores/supplies that were brought onto the ship.
|04.27.2023
|05.17.2023 02:01
|7800872
|230427-N-EX134-1050
|5622x3723
|2.75 MB
|IT
|1
|0
