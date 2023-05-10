Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 5 of 7]

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230427-N-EX134-1013 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), a Blue Ridge-class command and control ship, welcomed Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, April 27. From the left, Will Courtney, Mount Whitney’s civilian chief mate/officer in charge; Capt. Matthew Kiser, Mount Whitney’s commanding officer; Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Mount Whitney’s command master chief; and Capt. Pickard.

    This work, MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 7 of 7], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #UnitedWeSail

