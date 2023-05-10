Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY [Image 7 of 7]

    MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230427-N-EX134-1031 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, visited USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), April 27, where he held an “All Hands” meeting with the MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) in the crew galley to pass information, answer questions, and address any concerns.
    Mount Whitney is a combined/hybrid crew where CIVMARS operate the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions.

