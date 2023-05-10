MSCEURAF COMMODORE VISITS USS MOUNT WHITNEY

230427-N-EX134-1031 Capt. Kenneth Pickard, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) commodore/Task Force 63 commander, visited USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), April 27, where he held an “All Hands” meeting with the MSC civil service mariners (CIVMARS) in the crew galley to pass information, answer questions, and address any concerns.

Mount Whitney is a combined/hybrid crew where CIVMARS operate the galleys, ship’s laundry, supply, engineering, and deck divisions.

