Aviation mechanics ensure KFOR helicopters keep flying

Sgt. Miguel Pena (left), from the Arizona Army National Guard, and Sgt. Austin Eiland (right), from the Alabama Army National Guard, applies corrosion preventative compound to the flight control rods of a UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Apr. 19,2023. Pena and Eiland are both currently attached to Delta Company 1-131st Aviation Regiment, from the Alabama Army National Guard, serving in Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, as part of the Kosovo Force mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley, 111th Public Affairs, Nebraska National Guard)

